After Punjab win, AAP expanding foothold in J&K

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 2

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) extensive membership drive has ruffled feathers of other parties in the UT. After its Punjab victory, AAP is focusing on states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and J&K where the party base is growing continuously.

The BJP too has asked its cadre to reach out to people at the booth level. Former BJP minister Sat Sharma, in a recent meeting, asked the party cadre to reach out to every polling booth to ensure party’s victory in the Assembly elections whenever held.

Several groups of daily wagers and job aspirants have been demanding regular jobs, an issue that is likely to be exploited by the AAP in the Assembly polls.

Interestingly, National Conference leader Vijay Suri, who is also the chairman of the Municipal Committee, Kalakote, Rajouri, joined AAP recently. According to information, several members of other political parties are in talks with the AAP leadership.

AAP’s co-convener Farooq Ahmad Banday said at least 50,000 people had joined the party recently in Jammu division. “Our drives are going on in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri and other districts. We have received mammoth response in Poonch, Doda and other parts of Jammu division where several college students joined us,” he said.

A group of students in Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, has also formed a student wing of the party. AAP’s central leadership has deployed co-observer Manish Sinha to look after the working of the party. It has been reliably learnt that senior leader Durgesh Pathak is keeping a tab on the membership drive. Pathak is also likely to visit J&K soon.

Kashmir also saw the membership drive in Ganderbal, Srinagar and Kulgam among other areas, attracting youth.