After two days of rain & snow, weather improves in Kashmir

Srinagar, January 31

After two days of rain and heavy snowfall, the weather improved in J&K on Tuesday with bright sunshine in Jammu division and dry yet foggy morning in the Valley.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, ended on Monday.

Srinagar had zero, Pahalgam minus 4.7 and Gulmarg minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.2 and Leh minus 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.1, Katra 6.1, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

IANS

