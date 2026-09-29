After years of waiting, repair work begins at Jagti migrant township

FoR thousands of Kashmiri migrant families, the Jagti township on the outskirts of Jammu is much more than a cluster of residential blocks. It is where families rebuilt their lives after being displaced from the Valley by terrorism and where a generation of children grew up far from their ancestral homes.

What began as temporary shelter for Kashmiri Pandits and other displaced communities after their migration from Kashmir in the early 1990s gradually became home. Now, after years of demands from residents, the government has initiated a major renovation drive to improve living conditions in the township and other migrant camps.

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The Public Works Department (R&B) has started repair and renovation work in migrant camps, covering more than 200 residential blocks, around 5,000 flats and several community halls. The J&K Government recently accorded administrative approval for the works at an estimated cost of Rs 82.45 crore.

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Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in 1990 following the outbreak of Pakistan-sponsored militancy in the Valley. Many spent years in difficult conditions in temporary camps before the Jagti township was developed in 2010 to provide more permanent accommodation. The township today houses more than 4,200 flats.

Over the years, Jagti has remained the focal point of the migrant community and frequently draws the attention of media organisations and civil society groups tracking the welfare of displaced families.

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As part of the renovation initiative, the government has ordered a structural audit of all buildings and directed officials to ensure quality construction in consultation with residents and camp commandants.

During a recent review of basic amenities in migrant camps, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, Dr Arvind Karwani assessed the status of drinking water, power supply and sanitation facilities. Officials informed him that water supply infrastructure damaged during last year’s floods had been fully restored and all borewells made operational.

Karwani directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the camps and deploy water tankers whenever necessary to address shortages. Officials also informed him that the department has conceived a long-term project worth nearly Rs 10 crore to improve and augment the water supply system in Jagti township.

In another major infrastructure initiative, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) costing about Rs 11.5 crore have been finalised for the migrant camps at Nagrota, Muthi-Buta Nagar and Purkhoo on the pattern of the existing STP functioning at Jagti.

For residents who have spent decades waiting for better housing and civic amenities, the renovation drive represents more than an infrastructure upgrade. It marks another step towards restoring dignity and improving the quality of life for thousands of displaced families who have made these settlements their home.