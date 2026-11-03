Aga Ruhullah Mehdi quits NC, resigns as Srinagar MP; hints at floating new party

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday resigned from the Lok Sabha as well as the National Conference (NC).

He announced his decision on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, at an event in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

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Addressing a large gathering of supporters, Mehdi said he was setting “myself free from the NC”.

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During his address, he criticised the National Conference leadership and hinted at forming a new party.

Addressing New Delhi, Mehdi also said that people of Jammu and Kashmir would now talk to Delhi on their “own terms”.

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Ruhullah’s relationship with the party began to deteriorate just months after the National Conference stormed to power in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Ruhullah’s resignation comes at a time when the National Conference is also grappling with growing discontent among its old guard.

A meeting of more than a dozen NC legislators was held in Srinagar days after four new ministers were inducted into the Cabinet. Several legislators reportedly expressed disappointment over the Cabinet expansion and conveyed their reservations about the leadership’s decisions.