Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is set to resign from the Lok Sabha as well as the National Conference (NC) on Tuesday.

He will announce his decision on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, at an event in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

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From star campaigner to rebel

Ruhullah’s relationship with the party began to deteriorate just months after the National Conference stormed to power in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

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During the election campaign, Ruhullah, a three-time MLA from Budgam, was among the party’s prominent campaigners. Several NC candidates invited him to their constituencies to canvass for them. He was particularly vocal about the restoration of J&K’s special status and the release of political prisoners.

However, barely two months after the NC formed the government, Ruhullah led a protest in Srinagar against the reservation policy introduced under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration. The protest also saw participation from leaders of the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a development that reportedly irked the NC leadership.

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In the months that followed, Ruhullah became increasingly critical of the party’s position on several issues.

A major confrontation took place during an NC working committee meeting in May 2025, when Ruhullah reportedly accused party leaders of betraying the people by abandoning the core promises made in the election manifesto.

After the meeting, he stepped up his public criticism of the National Conference, particularly over what he described as its softening stand on key political demands, including the restoration of Article 370.

Aga versus Farooq Abdullah

The rift widened when NC president Farooq Abdullah, during an interview with a news portal earlier this year, challenged Ruhullah to resign from his Lok Sabha seat and contest a fresh election.

Abdullah questioned whether Ruhullah had ever won an election without the NC’s backing.

“I challenge him to resign as an MP and face the election. We will see who votes for him,” Abdullah had said.

In August, Ruhullah announced that he would resign from the party.

In a strongly worded response to Abdullah, he criticised the NC leadership, arguing that accepting statehood as the “outer limit of our political horizon” would amount to legitimising and normalising the constitutional changes of August 2019. It would also signal that the BJP’s political settlement for Jammu and Kashmir was acceptable to the party, he said.

In a letter to Abdullah, Ruhullah said the party’s shift from demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A to settling for statehood was “diametrically opposed” to the promises on which the NC had sought a public mandate.

“The BJP was also in power when we drafted our 2024 manifesto. So, why did we include the restoration of Article 370 in our manifesto? Were we making promises we knew we could not keep or perhaps never truly intended to keep? Did we invoke the wound inflicted on the people of Jammu-Kashmir in August 2019 merely to derive political mileage, only to conveniently forget our promises after government formation?” Ruhullah had questioned.

On October 30, the MP’s office announced on social media that he would resign from both the National Conference and his Lok Sabha membership on November 3. He had earlier hinted at the possibility of quitting in August as well.

“We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights,” his office said.

“They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver. We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within,” the statement added.

The post also said Ruhullah would address the people at Behisht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam on November 3, coinciding with his father Aga Syed Mehdi’s death anniversary.

Political impact

Ruhullah’s expected resignation comes at a time when the National Conference is also grappling with growing discontent among its old guard.

A meeting of more than a dozen NC legislators was held in Srinagar days after four new ministers were inducted into the Cabinet. Several legislators reportedly expressed disappointment over the Cabinet expansion and conveyed their reservations about the leadership’s decisions.

Political observers in Srinagar see these developments as a challenge for the ruling party.

“It will have an impact on the party overall. The need of the hour is to keep the flock together and end this ongoing crisis,” said a Srinagar-based political commentator.