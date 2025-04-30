Aged Pakistani national who was to be deported collapses and dies at Attari border
Abdul Hamid Bhat had arrived in India in late ’80s and settled in the Kashmir Valley
Police bring detained Pakistani nationals (inside bus), who were living in Jammu and Kashmir, to deport them to Pakistan, at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. PTI
An aged and infirm Pakistani national from Kashmir who was brought here to be deported to Pakistan by the Jammu and Kashmir Police collapsed and died at the Attari border on Wednesday.
Sources said Abdul Hamid Bhat had arrived in India in late ’80s and settled in the Kashmir Valley.
His body was taken for post-mortem that would be held on Thursday.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police deported people throughout the day.
