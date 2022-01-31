Agitation to seek statehood for Ladakh to resume in March

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 30

The agitation for Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion of the region in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution would resume in March. The struggle, which has been going on for over a year, is witnessing almost no activity, such as a rally or procession, due to the harsh climatic conditions in the cold desert.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, senior leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), said, “After March, the agitation will be even more intense and people from villages, blocks and districts will come out on streets to demand their right.”

Both the districts of Ladakh — Leh and Kargil — have been demanding constitutional safeguards for the population of the northernmost part of the country after it became a separate UT in 2019.

The demands of Muslim-dominated Kargil and Buddhist-dominated Leh district have so far been ignored by the Centre. Both the districts, politically distinct, joined hands to put forth their demands last year.

The Leh-based apex body of the People’s Movement for 6th Schedule and the KDA are spearheading the agitation.

Karbalai said the joint demands included statehood, inclusion of Ladakh in 6th Schedule, additional seat for the Lok Sabha (at present there is only one seat) and recruitment of unemployed youth of Ladakh.

However, some of the groups from Leh have already disassociated themselves from the movement on the demand of statehood. The Ladakh Buddhist Association of Nubra unit had last year claimed that they did not support the statehood demand but stood by the demand of Constitutional safeguards for the local population.

In December, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had said in Parliament that the 6th Schedule, which safeguards people in regard to land, employment, environment and cultural identity, should be applied.

What is 6th Schedule?

The special schedule provides indigenous tribes living in far off regions with autonomy to have councils which can make laws and manage funds. It presently applies to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.