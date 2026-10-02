Agri Dept official held taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir trapped the Deputy Director (Law Enforcement) in the Agriculture Department, Naseer Ahmad Khan, along with his tout while they were demanding and accepting bribe.

An ACB official informed that ACB, Srinagar, received a written complaint alleging that the public servant has demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a seed dealer for allowing him to sell plant seeds at his shop. Under compulsion, the complainant had already paid Rs 1 lakh bribe. Following negotiations, the further amount was to be paid in two instalments of Rs 50,000 each.

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“As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB and requested legal action against the accused public servant,” the official said.

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Upon receipt of the complaint, the allegations were verified, and the verification prima facie established the illegal gratification of Rs 2 lakh. Accordingly, a case under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 61(2)BNS was registered at ACB police station, Srinagar, and an investigation was taken up.

“Accordingly, a team was constituted on September 30 to lay a trap. Naseer Ahmad Khan, along with his tout, namely Mohd Owais Bhat, a resident of Qamarwari, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant. Both the public servant and his tout were arrested on the spot,” the ACB official said.

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The bribe money of Rs 50,000 was recovered from their possession on the spot.