 Agri Dept rolls out schemes to promote mushroom cultivation among youth : The Tribune India

Photo for representation. File photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 8

To provide opportunities to the unemployed youth of the UT while also promoting cultivation of alternate crops, the administration has rolled out schemes for the youth to take up mushroom cultivation.

The Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare also set up a stall at the University of Jammu during a start-up event in which the youth were informed about the benefits of mushroom cultivation.

Sanjay Dhar, Mushroom Development Officer, Jammu, said while a compost bag of mushroom costs only Rs 100, it produces 2.5 kg of mushroom in 65 days. The cost of mushroom is nearly Rs 110 per kg, which is a beneficial for the farmers.

In a bid to provide financial freedom to the youth, the government has undertaken ‘Promotion of Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation’ (PRYMC) across UT. Dhar said basic training is required by the farmers who wish to grow mushroom, a crop which is beneficial for health of those who consume it.

The takers of button mushroom are growing in J&K as many progressive farmers have adopted the crop and reaping benefits from the produce. “It is an indoor crop which needs a basic temperature of nearly 21 degree. It can grow throughout the year which makes it more beneficial for farmers,” said Dhar.

A room established for button mushroom with a size of 30x14 feet can accommodate 1,700 compost bags of mushroom. The department provides pasteurised bags to the farmers.

Rs 42 crore project under implementation

Promotion of Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation project is being implemented at a cost of around Rs 42 crore over the next three years by the Agriculture Production Department. It is expected to increase the production of mushrooms by 3.5 times and revolutionise mushroom cultivation in J&K.

#Agriculture #Jammu

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

