Agri Dept rolls out schemes to promote mushroom cultivation among youth

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 8

To provide opportunities to the unemployed youth of the UT while also promoting cultivation of alternate crops, the administration has rolled out schemes for the youth to take up mushroom cultivation.

The Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare also set up a stall at the University of Jammu during a start-up event in which the youth were informed about the benefits of mushroom cultivation.

Sanjay Dhar, Mushroom Development Officer, Jammu, said while a compost bag of mushroom costs only Rs 100, it produces 2.5 kg of mushroom in 65 days. The cost of mushroom is nearly Rs 110 per kg, which is a beneficial for the farmers.

In a bid to provide financial freedom to the youth, the government has undertaken ‘Promotion of Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation’ (PRYMC) across UT. Dhar said basic training is required by the farmers who wish to grow mushroom, a crop which is beneficial for health of those who consume it.

The takers of button mushroom are growing in J&K as many progressive farmers have adopted the crop and reaping benefits from the produce. “It is an indoor crop which needs a basic temperature of nearly 21 degree. It can grow throughout the year which makes it more beneficial for farmers,” said Dhar.

A room established for button mushroom with a size of 30x14 feet can accommodate 1,700 compost bags of mushroom. The department provides pasteurised bags to the farmers.

Rs 42 crore project under implementation

Promotion of Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation project is being implemented at a cost of around Rs 42 crore over the next three years by the Agriculture Production Department. It is expected to increase the production of mushrooms by 3.5 times and revolutionise mushroom cultivation in J&K.

