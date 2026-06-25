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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, centre restores flood-damaged NH-44 bridges

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, centre restores flood-damaged NH-44 bridges

Will significantly improve connectivity between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, two crucial bridges over the Ravi river and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on National Highway-44 were successfully restored, significantly improving connectivity between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

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This was announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

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"In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed the restoration of the flood-damaged bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on NH-44, reinstating a vital transportation link between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir," Gadkari said on X.

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He said, the structures had suffered extensive damage during last year's flash floods, leading to major disruptions along the strategically important NH-44 corridor and both the bridges were completed within a stipulated timeline.

"Both bridges had sustained extensive damage during last year’s flash floods, significantly disrupting connectivity along this strategically important corridor. Recognising their critical importance, we undertook restoration works on priority and completed them within the stipulated timeline," he said.

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Highlighting the importance of the project, the Minister said, "The reopening of these bridges will ensure seamless connectivity, facilitate the smooth movement of passengers and freight, and provide substantial relief to devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, while strengthening regional mobility and economic activity".

Welcoming the development, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described it as 'great news' ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. He expressed gratitude to the Minister and said that the crucial link would benefit movement of passengers and goods.

In a post on X, Manoj Sinha said, "Great news ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra. The two vital bridges over the Ravi river and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on NH-44, which were damaged in last year's flash floods, have been successfully restored. Deeply thankful to Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways @nitin_gadkari for reinstating this crucial link. This will immensely benefit Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and ensure smooth movement of passengers and freight."

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