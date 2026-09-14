Ahead of first anniversary, Ladakh announces relief for Sept 24 victims

Ahead of the first anniversary of the September 24 violence in Leh that left four persons dead during protests demanding Statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh, the Union Territory administration has sanctioned compensation for the victims and their families.

The administration has approved a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each for the next of kin of the four deceased. It has also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for those who suffered major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for persons with minor injuries during the violence.

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Officials said the total financial commitment under the approved package would be Rs 1.52 crore, comprising Rs 60 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 72 lakh for 24 persons who sustained major injuries and Rs 20 lakh for 20 persons with minor injuries.

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The September 24 incident resulted in four deaths, while 44 civilians suffered major or minor injuries. Officials said the UT administration examined the issue of compensation as Ladakh did not have a general policy for granting relief in cases of death or injury arising from public unrest or rioting.

“In our continued commitment to support the families affected by the tragic violence in Ladakh on September 24 last year, a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four deceased has been sanctioned. An ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries has also been approved,” Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a post on X.

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He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his “sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach”, saying the Centre had stood in solidarity with the victims and their families.

“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming grief,” the L-G added.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are engaged in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, had been demanding adequate compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the violence.

The protests had turned violent after demonstrators gathered in Leh town. According to officials, a section of protesters allegedly attacked police vehicles and some government buildings, prompting security forces to open fire and use pellet guns to disperse the crowd.

Two days later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested and booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Subsequently, in October, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the September 24 violence in Leh.