Ahead of G20 meet, security men on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 30

In the wake of the recent Poonch ambush by highly trained terrorists, Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and paramilitary forces securing villages having a sizeable Hindu population in Rajouri and Poonch have been asked to be on high alert.

The police have also received an intelligence input that terrorists may use vehicle-borne IEDs, especially on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Attacks linked Reports suggest the two terrorists behind the Dhangri strike were among those who attacked the Army truck in Poonch. A police official

Many VDGs were armed after a militant attack on Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1 and 2 in which seven members of the Hindu community, including two minors, were killed. A former member of the then Village Defence Committee, now known as VDG, had fired gunshots at that time. However, there was a demand to strengthen the VDGs after the attack that was accepted and guns and training was provided to many villagers. Paramilitary forces were also stationed in many such villages.

As the terrorists behind the Poonch ambush that killed five soldiers are still on the loose, there are apprehensions that they may try to target more innocents to portray that the situation in J&K was not normal ahead of G-20 event in Srinagar in May.

DGP Dilbag Singh during his visit to Rajouri on Friday said nine to 12 terrorists might be active in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The SSPs in all districts have been instructed to remain vigilant. They have been asked to focus on anti-terror operations in their regions. The Army, the police and other agencies are also sharing real-time information to intercept the terrorists behind the Poonch attack even as the ones behind Dhangri attack are out of hands of the security forces.

“There are many reports which suggest that the group of two terrorists behind the Dhangri strike was among those who attacked the Army truck in Poonch. Besides trying to nab the terrorists, security forces are also trying to keep the vulnerable population safe,” said a senior police official, seeking anonymity.

SSPs told to maintain vigil