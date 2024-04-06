Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, police, Army hold security review meeting

Arjun Sharma

April 5

To plug the infiltration points and stop smuggling of weapons and narcotics in Poonch ahead of Lok Sabha polls, a high level meeting of police and Army along with intelligence agencies took place on Friday. General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain along with senior officials from Poonch district took part in the meeting.

Maintaining peace Top brass of the Army and the police reviews security situation in Poonch border dist of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the region

The security situation will be continuously monitored and assessed to hold incident-free elections

DGP RR Swain and GOC, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva chaired the joint security review meeting

They held discussion on conducting smooth and synergised operations and maintaining peace and security in the region

It has been reliably learnt that the meeting discussed presence of ultras in the region (Poonch-Rajouri) and measures to eliminate the threat so that the parliamentary elections remain peaceful. Poonch district, which is now in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, is on target of terrorists for past some time as many terror incidents have taken place here.

Director General of Police RR Swain accompanied by Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, and Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar took stock of the security situation in Poonch where a joint security review meeting was also convened. The meeting was also attended by GOC, Romeo Force, and GOC, 25 Div, Rajouri, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range besides Poonch Deputy Commissioner and senior officers from intelligence agencies.

“Threadbare deliberations were made to bust over ground workers (OGWs) modules, arrests of OGWs and speed up the anti-terror operations besides strengthening of anti-infiltration grid and synergy among the security forces,” an official informed.

Special stress was also laid on smooth and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections. The DGP and Army officials also visited the forward areas of LoC in the district. A presentation on present security scenario, law and order and anti-terror operation was also given.

The DGP laid stress on strengthening of intelligence network on the ground to crack OGW networks besides basic policing and work to destroy the narco-terror channels. He further had a detailed discussion regarding the security measures taken for the conduct of smooth and peaceful general elections.

An official spokesperson of Army said that Lt General Navin Sachdeva and DGP RR Swain co-chaired a joint security review meeting to discuss smooth and synergized operations and maintain peace and security in the region, in view of the ongoing situation and upcoming events.

