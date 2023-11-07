Ahead of LS polls, PoJK refugees press for jobs, financial assistance

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 6

Issuing a warning to the ruling party, the refugees of Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) have asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fulfil five demands of the displaced community. Failure to do so would force them to oppose the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections, they warned.

The refugee leaders put forth five major demands — Rs 25 lakh to all families displaced from PoJK, issuance of notification for reservation of seats in professional technical institutes of the country, announcement of job package for educated unemployed youth, reservation of eight seats in J&K legislative assembly for PoJK refugees and grant of Pahari status to all displaced members of the community.

Senior leader of PoJK refugees, Rajiv Chunni, during an event in Rajouri, asked the BJP-led Union Government to fulfil these demands before the Lok Sabha elections.

“Every political party has betrayed and disappointed the displaced people of PoJK. They used them only as a vote bank during elections. It is high time for all of us to take a decisive call and fight unitedly to get our legitimate demands fulfilled. Displaced persons have the power of vote and we should not make any wrong decision while exercising this right,” Chunni said.

Majority of PoJK refugees settled in Rajouri and Poonch district along the Line of Control when tribal raiders along with Pakistan army launched an attack on J&K after the Partition in 1947.

Chunni said the refugees had never given due importance because they were not united. “The opportunist politicians used PoJK displaced community for their petty interests because we are not united. Our struggle for a dignified life and fulfilment of all our legitimate rights can yield desired results only if we remain united and take decisions collectively,” Chunni said.

VK Datta, another senior leader of the community, said it was an appropriate time to send a strong message across the political platforms that the struggle of PoJK displaced people is genuine and legitimate.

“We will have to take a collective decision of boycotting the elections or voting in favour of a particular party to ensure that our voice is heard at the highest level,” he added.

