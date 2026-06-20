Ahead of NEET re-exam, classes suspended in 60 Kashmir schools

Authorities in Kashmir have suspended classes on Saturday in 60 schools designated as centres for the NEET examination scheduled on June 21, officials said.

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The 60 schools span six districts of the Valley. Of the 60 schools, 21 are in Srinagar and Anantnag districts each, five each in Baramulla and Kupwara, and four each in Budgam and Pulwama.

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In an order issued on Friday, the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, said, “In view of the upcoming NEET examination scheduled on June 21 (Sunday), the classwork in schools designated as centres for NEET Examination shall remain suspended on June 20 (Saturday).” The order warned that any deviation from the directions will result in strict legal action against the defaulting institution. The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21.

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The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak. The Centre subsequently entrusted the CBI with a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities.