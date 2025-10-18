Ahead of peace march in Ladakh, Leh Apex Body co-chairman 'put under house arrest'

Ahead of Saturday’s silent peace march in Ladakh called by leaders, the authorities have imposed strict restrictions in Leh town and it is unlikely that the march would be allowed.

Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, co-chairman of Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two groups spearheading the ongoing agitation, told The Tribune that he had been detained in his house and was not allowed to go out.

“I am getting calls of people telling me that they are not being allowed to come to Leh,” Lakruk told The Tribune. “I don’t think, given the restrictions imposed, the peace march can be held.”

On Thursday, Ladakh leaders announced the silent peace march on Saturday and a blackout from 6 pm to 9 pm across the UT to honour those killed and injured during the protests. The delay in the judicial probe had been cited as one of the reasons for the march.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan into the September 24 violence in Leh that left four persons dead and nearly 100 injured.

On Saturday morning, leaders from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) also said the authorities had imposed strict restrictions in Leh and no one was allowed to move towards the site from where the protest was planned. Earlier, it was announced that the silent peace march will begin from Leh’s Singay Namgyal Chowk and proceed to Shanti Stupa on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Locals also said that the mobile internet is not working since Friday night, shortly after the Leh administration ordered restrictions in Leh tehsil under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 — which were lifted from the district on Wednesday.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Leh, Romil Singh Donk said as per police report, “There is an apprehension of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity, danger to human life and a possibility of law-and-order problem in Tehsil Leh jurisdiction.”

The direction stated that “no procession, rally or march etc shall be carried out without the prior written approval of the competent authority”.

It read, “Notice cannot be served individually; this order is being passed ex-parte," and "any violation of this order shall invite punitive action”.