Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's yatra, DAP founding members among 60 join Congress

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 17

In yet another embarrassment for the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), many of its founding members joined the Congress in Jammu on Tuesday, two days before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the UT. A total of 60 leaders, including at least 28 founding members of DAP, joined the party.

Two senior leaders, including former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana, who was the general secretary of DAP, along with his son and former vice-chairman of the Gujjar and Bakerwal Welfare Board Gulzar Ahmad Khatana, joined the Congress at the party headquarters in presence of J&K chief Vikar asool Wani and AICC J&K in charge and Member Parliament Rajni Patil. Both had resigned from DAP last week. They had joined it in September.

The development comes as a boost for the Congress leadership in J&K that was now looking towards Wani to take the ship of the party out of the troubled waters in J&K.

“Sixty persons, mostly from DAP, have joined the Congress. We can say that most of the lot that had shifted its loyalty towards DAP has returned to the Congress,” said Wani. Those who joined include members of Block Development Councils (BDCs), and leaders especially from rural parts of Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas.

Earlier this month, senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and former minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed among 17 other leaders deserted DAP to rejoin the Congress.

Even the BJP, which has a strong base in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, is concerned about the developments. While the Congress was struggling to keep its house in order since the launch of DAP, the sudden change of tide has left many BJP leaders anxious.

Rahul, who is scheduled to enter Kathua district of J&K on January 19, is likely to attack the BJP-led central government and take up several issues, including security situation in the UT, months-long protest by Kashmiri Pandit employees for relocation, and recruitment scams by government agencies among others.

Chief spokesperson of BJP Sunil Sethi attacked Rahul and claimed it was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was responsible for the situation of refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Security agencies on their toes

Elaborate security arrangement have been made by the J&K Police and the CRPF ahead of the J&K leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Several top leaders from across the country are expected to reach the UT.

Roadshows in Kathua on Jan 20

Congress leader Rajni Patil said roadshows would be held in Kathua district on January 20 after the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the district on January 19. It would proceed to Samba district on January 22 after a one-day break.