Ahead of Republic Day, police to step up anti-terror operations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 8

While urging police officials to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi today asked officials to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities.

In a statement here, the police said the IGP directed the officials to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.

The IGP took a comprehensive security review meeting in which he emphasised on the importance of “precision and coordination and taking strategic measures to address potential challenges and uphold the highest standards of security.”

“During the meeting, the participating officials briefed Kashmir IGP about the overall security scenario and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges. The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response protocols given VIP visits and upcoming events such as R-Day function,” the statement said.

The IGP discussed about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order, as well as anti-terrorist operations within the Valley.

The IGP highlighted the importance of continued efforts and coordination among different forces on the ground, stressing on strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations. He also talked about exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

