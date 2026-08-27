Ahead of Sept talks, Centre, Ladakh admn announce several decisions

Ahead of the scheduled talks between Ladakh leaders and Union Home Ministry officials in New Delhi in the first half of September, a number of decisions have been announced at the local level and by the Union Government.

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The Ladakh administration recently decided to withdraw FIRs against 25 persons booked in connection with last year’s statehood protests.

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Ladakh’s Chief Secretary recently announced the decision of the administration to commence the preparations for the panchayat elections in Ladakh. He said the State Election Commission would undertake preparation and revision of electoral rolls, followed by formal notification and other statutory processes.

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The Union Cabinet also approved the setting up of a Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Ladakh, a move aimed at bringing the higher judiciary closer to people in the Union Territory.

Subcommittee-level talks between the MHA and Ladakh leaders were held in New Delhi on May 22. Following the meeting, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had said an understanding had been reached on providing constitutional safeguards.

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A meeting was held last week in Leh between the Ladakh leaders and MHA officials.

LAB, however, said the main focus “remains on the draft proposal reflecting the decisions agreed upon by Ladakh leaders in May.”

“We expect the MHA to finalise and place it in the public domain at the earliest, enabling the KDA and apex body to deliberate and take an informed decision. We want the two pending demands to be addressed and the proposal tabled at least by the forthcoming winter session,” LAB convener Gelek Phunchok told The Tribune.

He said the two agreed demands are a UT with a legislative body with executive, financial and legislative powers and a constitutional framework on the lines of Article 371.

He said the LAB welcomes the recent announcements, particularly the High Court Bench and panchayat elections, “which will strengthen access to justice and empower people at the grassroots level.”

Phunchok, however, said the withdrawal of cases in a phased manner is not what was demanded.

“We had demanded withdrawal of all cases, as recorded in the Minutes of the Fifth Meeting of the Sub-Committee of the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh held on May 22 and mutually signed by MHA officials, LAB and KDA members on July 3. The phased approach therefore appears to be a pick-and-choose policy,” he said.

A total of 87 persons were booked following the protests in September last year, during which four persons were killed in police firing. Representatives of LAB and KDA had demanded the withdrawal of the cases.