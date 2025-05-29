Ahead of Shah’s J-K visit, Rahul writes to PM Modi seeking relief for Pak shelling victims

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas affected by Pakistan shelling, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a relief package for the victims of Poonch and other places impacted by the shelling from across.

Shah reached J-K today evening, and is likely to travel to areas affected in Pakistan shelling along the border tomorrow (May 30). It is Shah's first visit to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor. Shah had earlier visited J-K after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

In his letter, Gandhi mentioned that he himself recently visited Poonch where 14 persons, including four children, were “tragically” killed and dozens injured in Pakistani shelling.

“This sudden attack has caused a huge destruction in our areas. Hundreds of houses, shops, schools and religious places have been badly damaged,” the Congress leader mentioned in his letter.

Gandhi also stated in his letter to the PM that several victims have told him that their “years of hard work were wasted in one stroke”.

“People of Poonch and other areas near the border have been living in peace and brotherhood for decades. Today, when they are going through this deep crisis it is our duty to understand their pain and provide all possible help to rebuild their lives,” Gandhi stated in the letter.

He further said that he urges the government to prepare a “concrete and generous relief and rehabilitation package” for Poonch and all other areas affected by Pakistan’s shelling.

On May 24, Gandhi visited Poonch and met families affected by cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops earlier this month. During an emotional interaction, LoP Gandhi offered his condolences and reassured the families that they would receive support. Gandhi also visited a local school, where he spoke to students, encouraging them to remain strong and focus on their future.

During a visit to Christian Missionary School, Gandhi told students affected by recent shelling that normalcy would return, and encouraged them to focus on studying, playing, and building friendships. He also expressed his condolences for the two students killed in the shelling. Gandhi also said the residents of Poonch urged him to bring their concerns to the national level, emphasising the significant losses the region has suffered.

This was the second visit of LoP Gandhi to J-K since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.