AI-based criminal identification system across UT soon

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 14

The police have introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to identify terrorists, overground workers (OGWs) and other criminals whose photographs are present in its databank. The AI system, introduced recently in Kishtwar, will soon be replicated in most of the districts in Kashmir and Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Doda in Jammu before extending it to the entire UT. The police say the system has been working on expected lines in Kishtwar and has succeeded in its trial.

The AI-based advanced identification system was first introduced at Drabshalla in Kishtwar. The technology is designed to identify and track individuals involved in criminal activities, including terrorists, OGWs, absconders, history-sheeters, thieves and drug peddlers. The system’s implementation marks a pivotal step in ensuring public safety and combating terrorism effectively.

“The police are working to prevent terrorists or their sympathisers to move freely in these mountainous areas which had faced brunt of terrorism earlier,” said a police official. SSP Khalil Poswal emphasised the significance of the AI-based facial recognition system in swiftly detecting and apprehending individuals with a criminal record. Poswal said it is an integral part of smart policing initiatives. “This move aligns with the commitment to employing innovative solutions for ensuring public safety and upholding the principles of smart, technology-driven law enforcement,” he stated.

The J&K Police have already fed the photographs along with details of terrorists, OGWs and other absconders into the system. The camera at police checkpoints captures photographs and compares the same with all photos in its database.

Reining in criminals

The AI-based advanced identification system was first introduced at Drabshalla in Kishtwar. It is designed to identify and track individuals involved in criminal activities including terrorists, overground workers, absconders, history-sheeters, thieves and drug peddlers.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Jammu #Kashmir #Kishtwar