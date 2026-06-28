AIIMS-Jammu performs J&K’s first vulvar cancer brachytherapy

AIIMS-Jammu has achieved a major milestone in cancer care by successfully performing Jammu and Kashmir’s first-ever interstitial brachytherapy procedure on a 26-year-old woman diagnosed with Stage II vulvar cancer, the institute said.

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Vulvar cancer is a rare gynaecological malignancy, accounting for only four per cent of all gynaecological cancers, and is particularly uncommon in young patients.

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The case was extensively reviewed by a multidisciplinary tumour board comprising experts from the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiodiagnosis, and Pathology to formulate an individualized treatment strategy, the AIIMS Jammu said in a statement.

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It said the interstitial brachytherapy procedure was successfully performed by the Department of Radiation Oncology under the leadership of Prof (Dr) DN Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu.

This highly specialised technique allows precise delivery of radiation directly into the tumour, maximising treatment effectiveness while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissues, the institute said.

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It said a significant advantage of this approach is that it enabled the patient to avoid a mutilating surgical procedure, which is particularly important in young women.

This organ-preserving treatment offers the potential for excellent disease control while maintaining the patient’s quality of life.

Prof Sharma highlighted that this landmark procedure marks a significant step towards introducing advanced, organ-preserving cancer treatment modalities in the region.

This achievement reinforces AIIMS-Jammu’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art oncology services and ensuring that patients in Jammu & Kashmir have access to the latest cancer treatment options within the Union Territory itself, the statement said. — PTI