Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AIIMS-Jammu to boost super-speciality care: Union Minister

AIIMS-Jammu to boost super-speciality care: Union Minister

Says the facility would reduce the need for patients to seek advanced medical treatment outside the Union Territory

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Jitendra Singh during the inauguration of a dedicated block housing 20 state-of-the-art operation theatres at the AIIMS-Jammu on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated block housing 20 state-of-the-art operation theatres at the AIIMS, Jammu, saying the facility would reduce the need for patients to seek advanced medical treatment outside the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office described the development as another milestone in the medical institute’s journey.

He also expressed satisfaction over the institute’s rapid progress in infrastructure, faculty strength and medical facilities.

However, he acknowledged that faculty shortages in certain specialities were limiting resident seats in some departments and occasionally affecting expansion of courses.

Advertisement

Singh noted that MD and DM programmes had already been introduced at the institution, adding that faculty-related issues were discussed separately with AIIMS Jammu Director Sanjeev Sinha and were also being taken up in Delhi.

Singh said Jammu and Kashmir was perhaps the only Union Territory in the country having two AIIMS, one at Vijaypur in Jammu’s Samba and another at Awantipora in Kashmir.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal intervention for the establishment of the second AIIMS in Jammu, saying he insisted that if one institution was sanctioned for Srinagar, another should also come up in Jammu.

Advertisement

He said the availability of advanced surgical facilities at AIIMS Jammu would reduce the need for patients to travel to other states for specialised treatment and surgeries.

Highlighting the progress made over the past eight to ten years, Singh said the institution had expanded its medical facilities and introduced diverse specialities at a pace not commonly witnessed in medical colleges.

“I believe this institution will develop into a state-of-the-art healthcare centre with integrated facilities, particularly as it also offers AYUSH services. It will serve not only as a referral hospital for the Jammu region but also for neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts