DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AIP members vote to keep Engineer Rashid as Baramulla MP

AIP members vote to keep Engineer Rashid as Baramulla MP

746 votes polled against the idea of Rashid’s resignation, while 24 votes cast in support of his intent to resign

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. FILE
Advertisement

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Friday decided to continue Sheikh Abdul Rashid as a Member of Parliament after he had expressed his intent to quit.

Advertisement

The AIP conducted a secret ballot poll on the question of whether the Baramulla MP, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, should continue or not in the Parliament.

Advertisement

Announcing the result of the secret ballot, party observer Pervez Bhat said a total of 773 votes were cast and a majority of the party members favoured the continuation of Rashid as the MP.

Advertisement

“We held a secret ballot. 773 votes were cast. The poll had three options: continuation of Rashid as MP, favouring his resignation, and NOTA,” Bhat said. He said 746 votes were polled against the idea of Rashid’s resignation, while 24 votes were cast in support of his intent to resign. Three votes were cast in favour of NOTA.

Bhat said the majority of voters want him to continue as an MP. “They are satisfied with his work,” he added.

Advertisement

The secret ballot was held after the party conducted deliberations over the last two days in the wake of Rashid’s intent to resign as an MP, as he continues to remain in custody. He had announced it at the funeral of his father last month after getting bail.

The MP from north Kashmir’s Baramulla, who defeated Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in the terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts