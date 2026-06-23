AIP plans secret ballot across Baramulla on Rashid’s proposed resignation as MP

The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is set to launch a comprehensive consultation process across all Assembly segments of the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency and may conduct a secret ballot exercise to seek public feedback on jailed MP Engineer Rashid’s proposal to resign from the Lok Sabha.

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Rashid recently, during the funeral of his father, publicly expressed his intention to step down as the Member of Parliament from Baramulla, citing his inability to effectively serve constituents due to his continued incarceration.

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The party said on Monday that Rashid’s desire to resign from Parliament stems “not from any personal or political consideration but from his deep concern for the people who elected him.”

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“Since his election as an MLA in 2008, he has built his political career around accessibility and direct engagement with the public,” AIP spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said.

He said Rashid’s “doors remained open to the people round the clock and he was always available to listen to their grievances and intervene on their behalf.”

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Nabi said Engineer Rashid believes that being a Member of Parliament is not merely about delivering speeches in the House or allocating development funds. “His understanding of public service has always been much broader. He feels that an elected representative must remain accessible to the people and actively involved in addressing their day-to-day concerns,” he said.

According to AIP leaders, Rashid is “deeply troubled” by the fact that his continued incarceration is adversely affecting the interests of a significant section of the population in Kashmir.

“The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency accounts for nearly 40 per cent of Kashmir’s population. Engineer Rashid feels that the people who elected him are not receiving the representation and accessibility they deserve because of circumstances beyond their control,” Nabi said.

Another party leader said that, given the seriousness of the issue, the Political Affairs Committee of the Awami Ittehad Party deliberated extensively and unanimously concluded that the final decision should rest with the people.

“Since Engineer Rashid was elected by the people, it is only appropriate that they decide whether he should continue as their Member of Parliament or whether resignation would be in their best interest. We have therefore decided to launch a comprehensive consultation process across all 18 Assembly segments of the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency,” the leader said.

He added that senior party leaders would engage with the public, civil society members, political workers and other stakeholders to ascertain their views. “If required, we are also prepared to conduct a secret ballot exercise so that people can express their opinion freely and transparently,” the leader said.

Inam said the message emerging from the consultation process would be conveyed to Engineer Rashid.

“If the majority believes he should resign, that view will be communicated to him. If the people want him to continue despite the challenges posed by his incarceration, that sentiment too will be placed before him,” he said.

He reiterated that the Awami Ittehad Party remains committed to democratic principles and believes that the ultimate authority in such a matter rests with the people who elected their representative.