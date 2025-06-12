DT
PT
Air India plane had 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, no chance to save anyone: Amit Shah

Air India plane had 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, no chance to save anyone: Amit Shah

Actual number of victims to be released by authorities after DNA test, says the Union Home Minister
article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 12:32 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters work to put out smouldering wreckage at the site where an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025. Reuters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

“There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone,” Shah told reporters.

The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said.

Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident.

“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said.

“The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him,” he said.

“The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims,” he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon.

