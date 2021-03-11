Air India’s Srinagar-Jammu flight delayed by around 2 hours after rat sighted on board plane; DGCA begins probe

New Delhi, April 21
A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted on board the aircraft, officials said.
Aviation regular DGCA has begun a probe into this incident, officials mentioned.
The flight departed from the Srinagar airport only after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials mentioned, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours.
Air India did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on this matter.
