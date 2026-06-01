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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AK-47, drugs and cash recovered as Jammu police nab 3 smugglers

AK-47, drugs and cash recovered as Jammu police nab 3 smugglers

Police said the trio responsible for supplying nearly 80% of narcotic substances trafficked into Jammu district

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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J&K Police personnel escort a drug supplier, who was detained from Amritsar, in Jammu on Wednesday. PTI
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In a major breakthrough against organised crime and narcotics trafficking, Jammu Police have arrested three alleged drug smugglers from Amritsar and recovered an AK-47 rifle, narcotics, cash and other incriminating material during a joint operation.

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The accused have been identified as Surajdeep Singh alias Suraj, Harpreet Singh alias Raju and Jaspreet Singh, all residents of Amritsar. They are allegedly linked to multiple cases registered at Bishnah, Nagrota and Gangyal police stations in Jammu district.

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In a statement, Jammu Police said the trio was responsible for supplying nearly 80 per cent of the narcotic substances trafficked into Jammu district. The arrests were made following a meticulously planned operation based on sustained investigation and intelligence inputs.

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Police said the accused were part of the supply chain linked to notorious smuggler Lau Gujjar and his network operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Several FIRs have been registered against members of the network. Investigations into the group’s backward linkages had earlier led to the arrest and questioning of Lateef, Bachu, Majeeda and Mushtaq, who allegedly identified Suraj and Raju as key suppliers. Police said all three arrested accused figure in the backward linkages of several NDPS cases registered across Jammu.

According to investigators, the accused supplied narcotics to peddlers operating in Jammu as well as the adjoining districts of Samba and Kathua.

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“The strategic raid resulted in the seizure of weaponry, commercial-grade narcotics, logistical equipment and luxury vehicles used to facilitate illegal operations,” the police said.

During searches conducted jointly by Jammu Police teams, including the SHO of Miran Sahib Police Station, and Punjab Police, officials recovered one AK-47 rifle with 40 live rounds, one Star pistol with 29 live cartridges, four live 12-bore cartridges and 1.020 kilograms of narcotic substances.

Police also seized approximately Rs 11 lakh in cash, three mobile phones and three vehicles allegedly used in the smuggling network.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of Punjab Police. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway, the statement added.

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