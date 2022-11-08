Al-Qaeda militant held

Jammu, November 7
An “operative of the Al-Qaeda” was arrested while carrying a Chinese hand grenade and some documents in Ramban, the police said on Monday. Identified as Amir-ud-din Khan, the accused hails from West Bengal.
A police official informed that the arrest was made after a getting a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused. It has been learnt that the police were informed by local residents that he was hiding in the area as a self-proclaimed religious scholar.
In Baramulla, two hybrid militants have been arrested. They have been identified as Irshad Ganaie and Waseem Raja of Kenusa, Bandipora, said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar. The police have also seized two IEDs from them. The militants had planted an IED, weighing around 18 kg, in Kenusa-Astango area on October 15. The explosive device was detected and destroyed by security men.
