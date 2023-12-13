Alarm over unusual rise in Ladakh hot spring level

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 12

An unusual geological phenomenon in which sudden rise has been witnessed in the level of hot spring in Chumathang area of Nyoma in Ladakh has created panic in the region.

Amit Sharma, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Ladakh, called an emergency meeting regarding the sudden and unprecedented rise in hot spring water in Chumathang area of Nyoma sub-division in Leh district.

Senior officials from the National Disaster Management Agency, Geological Survey of India, Central Ground Water Board, National Institute of Hydrology, Western Himalayan Regional Centre and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology took part in the meeting.

A threadbare brainstorming was held on the issue. The level has risen upto 2-3 metres in about last 10 days of November this year which normally remains at an average of one foot level only throughout the year.

The participating teams of different departments shared their respective viewpoints about this unusual geological phenomenon happening at Chumathang while sharing similar experiences in other parts of the nation.

NDMA team was particularly interested to know if some movement in tectonic plates is responsible for it, as this area already falls in a highly seismic zone category which can act as a prelude to future earthquakes occurrence here.

It was decided that an expert team will be sent to this site to conduct an in-depth study so that such phenomenon can be checked to an extent in the future as a lot of hotels and guest houses have come-up in its vicinity, which poses a potential threat to human safety.

It was decided by NDMA that GSI, Wadia Institute, and other teams shall share a white paper on same with all stakeholders, especially Ladakh administration and NDMA, which shall be followed by an advisory of Do’s and Don’ts for the locals and also putting into place, a regular water-level monitoring mechanism at Chumathang by the experts.

#Jammu #Ladakh