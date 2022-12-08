Alert sounded after blast near Jammu bridge

Jammu, December 7
A high alert was sounded in Jammu after a suspected grenade blast on the outskirts of the city near Sidhra bridge on Tuesday night.
Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said a thorough search was carried out and further details would be shared. He did not confirm if it was a grenade blast.
A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also called for a search operation in the area. Samples were also collected. Sources said it was apparently a grenade explosion as the wall in the area suffered damages. A vehicle checking drive was also carried out.
