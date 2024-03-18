ALG Nyoma to be renamed on public demand

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 17

After the locals demanded that the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Nyoma be renamed as ALG Mudh, the government has started the process for the same, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) informed in a statement.

As per the statement, as requested by the people of Mudh village, headed by councillor Ishey Spalzang, and the intervention of the Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to change the name of Advance Landing Ground Nyoma to ALG Mudh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has officially communicated endorsing the request keeping in view the sentiments of the villagers of Mudh village.

This decision to change the name of Advance Landing Ground (ALG) Nyoma to ALG Mudh has come after the intervention of the Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey during his visit to Leh under Vibrant Village Programme last year, and in consultation with the Ladakh administration with the endorsement from higher authorities of the Border Roads Organisation.

Tashi Gyansol has expressed gratitude to Union Minister, Border Roads Organisation and the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor for their intervention in the endorsement of this decision for the people of Mudh village in Changthang region.

