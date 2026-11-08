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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ali Sagar assures adequate power supply during winter, amnesty scheme in pipeline

Ali Sagar assures adequate power supply during winter, amnesty scheme in pipeline

Directs officers to minimise unscheduled power cuts and ensure that consumers receive adequate electricity

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Minister for Power Development, Revenue, and Elections Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday visited the 220/132/33 KV Grid Station at Alusteng to review the power supply scenario and assess the department's preparedness for the upcoming winter months.

During the visit, the Minister took stock of the functioning of the grid station, its existing capacity, power distribution arrangements and measures being taken to ensure adequate and reliable electricity supply to consumers, particularly in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted power supply during winter, Sagar directed the officers to minimise unscheduled power cuts and ensure that consumers receive adequate electricity in accordance with the prescribed curtailment schedule.

He stressed that effective planning, timely maintenance and better coordination among field functionaries were essential to address the challenges arising from increased power demand during the winter months.

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The Minister asked Chief Engineers and other senior officers to maintain close coordination with local representatives and residents, regularly assess ground-level requirements and address public grievances promptly to ensure improved consumer satisfaction.

He also directed the officers to pay special attention to Kangan and adjoining areas and take appropriate measures to resolve issues related to power supply.

Sagar further said that an amnesty scheme for electricity consumers was in the pipeline, adding that the proposal was currently under consideration.

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The Minister was informed that the Alusteng Grid Station, with an existing transformation capacity of 320 MVA, caters to several areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal districts, including Alusteng, Shuhama, Nagbal, Gadoora, Tulbagh and adjoining areas through its associated receiving stations.

To strengthen the transmission infrastructure and meet the growing demand for electricity, the capacity of the grid station is proposed to be augmented from 320 MVA to 475 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs 56.78 crore.

The Minister observed that the proposed augmentation would significantly strengthen the power transmission network and improve the availability, reliability and quality of electricity supply in the adjoining areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

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Chief Engineers of the concerned wings of the Power Development Department and other senior officers were present during the visit.

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