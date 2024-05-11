All of PoK belongs to India, no force can take it, says Amit Shah

PTI

Khunti (Jharkhand), May 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for “raising question mark” on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserted that every inch of it belonged to India and no force could snatch it.

Congress, NC raking up N-factor Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDI alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDI alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it. Amit Shah, union home minister

“Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDI alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDI alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it,” Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti.

He said, “I do not know what has happened to the Congress. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. The BJP’s stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India.” He said Congress preserved Article 370 for 70 years but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured its abrogation.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, Shah said the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.

“The Congress created obstacles in building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years whereas PM Modi constructed the temple in five years...Rahul baba did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his ‘vote bank’,” he said.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to appoint any tribal President during its rule,” he said while taking a jibe at the grand old party and INDI alliance.

Shah said under the Congress regime, Maoists exercised rights on “jal, jungle and jameen (water, forest and land) in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“After you made Modi Prime Minister, he wiped out the Maoist menace and ushered in development,” he said.

