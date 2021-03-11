All-party meet decides to oppose voting rights to non-J-K residents

Srinagar, August 22

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said leaders who participated in the All Party Meet at his Gupkar residence unanimously decided to oppose the voting rights to non-J&K residents.

Abdullah said the decision of voting rights to outsiders was “totally unacceptable, and if needed, we can approach court to oppose the move”.

Abdullah had convened the meeting to discuss the fallout of the recent announcement of the Election Commission about giving voting rights to non-J&K residents, including labourers and security forces personnel, living ordinarily in J&K.

The parties who participated in the meeting are the NC, Congress, PDP, Awami National Conference, Shiv Sena, CPI(M), JDU and Akali Dal.