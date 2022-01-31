Allow congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid on Fridays: National Conference

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 30

The National Conference (NC) on Sunday decried continued disallowing of Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. For 26 consecutive weeks, the authorities have not allowed mandatory Friday prayers at Jama Masjid, the largest place of worship in Kashmir.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said prohibiting Friday congregational prayers at the historic and central mosque was a violation of the fundamental right to freedom to freely profess and practice religion, guaranteed in the Constitution of India.

“Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for consecutive 26th week is highly deplorable. Every Friday, men, women, and the elderly flock to this historic mosque from various parts of the Valley only to return disheartened. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country’s democratic secular moorings,” he said.

“People of Kashmir have shown respect and adherence to social distancing norms even while praying in congregations,” Dar said.

Echoing the sentiments of devotees, the spokesman urged the authorities to allow people to offer Friday prayers at the mosque. He said the compound, which housed a thriving market, also remained out of bounds, causing huge monetary losses to many people.