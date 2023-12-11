Almost 100% coverage of Central schemes in Udhampur: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Udhampur district, which is part of his Lok Sabha constituency, has achieved maximum saturation in all agriculture and health benefit schemes rolled out by the Central Government.

Of the various agriculture sector schemes, Jitendra Singh said Udhampur district had achieved 100 per cent saturation in the PM Kisan Yojana by providing annual support of Rs 6,000 to 51,035 farmers. “Similarly, 100 per cent saturation has also been achieved by providing Kisan Credit Cards to 51,035 farmers,” he added.

He said in a statement that as far as the Soil Health Card is concerned, 100 per cent saturation had been achieved by giving the benefit of the card to 63,880 agriculturists. “The PM Maan Dhan Yojana has also achieved 100 per cent saturation by providing a monthly pension to 10,585 farmers above the age of 60”, he said.

The minister said nearly 100 per cent saturation had been achieved by providing Golden Cards for Ayushman Bharat insurance to 4,31,738 beneficiaries which amounts to 97.8% of the eligible target and 100 per cent is expected to be met shortly. “North India’s first river rejuvenation project ‘Devika’, is complete for inauguration and we shall be requesting the Prime Minister to inaugurate it,” he said.

He said before 2014, Udhampur suffered discrimination in the hands of the ruling parties because of vote bank consideration. “As a result, it was ignored with respect to development and also in providing to the people benefits through the government resources”.

The minister highlighted that now there is a network of roads being established even in far-flung hilly terrains of Udhampur and in some of the peripheral villages, where people had never seen an automobile or a transport vehicle, are today plying on roads on scooter, motor cycle and motor car.

The minister informed that the Udhampur railway station had been expanded and was possibly the first railway station of the country to be named after a martyr soldier Captain Tushar Mahajan.

District not a victim of bias anymore Before 2014, Udhampur suffered discrimination because of vote bank politics. The district was ignored with respect to development and extension of benefits to people through government resources. But not anymore. — Jitendra Singh, Union Minister

#Agriculture #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Udhampur