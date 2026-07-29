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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra: 2,051 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Baltal in Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 2,051 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Baltal in Kashmir

Over 4.36 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ‘ice lingum’ of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:56 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Seers wait for registration at Ram Mandir base camp amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
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More than 2,000 devotees left the Jammu base camp on Tuesday for the annual Amarnath yatra in Kashmir, amid multi-tier security arrangements, officials said.

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More than 4.36 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ‘ice lingum’ of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now.

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As many as 2,051 pilgrims left in the twenty-second batch from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Baltal in 82 vehicles around 2.45 AM, they said.

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The pilgrims include 369 females, two children and 30 foreign nationals, they said.

With the departure of today’s batch, the total number of pilgrims who have left the Jammu base camp for the annual pilgrimage has risen to 1,32,406, officials said.

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No pilgrims travelled via the Pahalgam route as the Yatra has been suspended there due to repair work, they said.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

The yatra resumed on July 25 after remaining suspended for six days from July 19 to July 24 due to inclement weather.

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