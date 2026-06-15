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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra an opportunity to defeat hate & mistrust about Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Amarnath Yatra an opportunity to defeat hate & mistrust about Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Calling upon the people of Kashmir, she urged a ‘peaceful people’s initiative to ensure every yatri feels welcomed, respected and protected’

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Srinagar, Updated At : 02:56 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Mehbooba Muft. File
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Former JK Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Amarnath Yatra is an opportunity to “defeat the hate and mistrust” that has been spread about Kashmir across India.

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During an event in South Kashmir, Mufti said safeguarding the yatra is not merely the responsibility of security agencies; “it is our collective duty.”

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Calling upon the people of Kashmir, she urged a “peaceful people’s initiative to ensure every yatri feels welcomed, respected and protected.”

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“If every yatri leaves with a positive experience, they will carry the true story of Kashmir to every corner of India — a story of warmth, humanity, coexistence and the enduring spirit of our people,” she said.

She also said Amarnath Yatra is more than a pilgrimage and “a statement of coexistence.”

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“As it begins, Pahalgam welcomes yatris not just with security, but with warmth. Every devotee walking this sacred path carries forward the message of compassion, coexistence and resilience,” she said, adding “every successful yatra is a triumph of harmony over hate.”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the alleged incidents of harassment, discrimination and attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers and students in different parts of the country.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir will commence on July 3 and conclude after 57 days on August 28 this year.

The pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

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