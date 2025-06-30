DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra: BSF jawans, including women troops, step up security along IB

Amarnath Yatra: BSF jawans, including women troops, step up security along IB

article_Author
PTI
Bobiya, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Border Security Force personnel stand guard near the India-Pakistan border ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement

Undeterred by extreme heat, humidity and the threat of enemy mischief, women border guards donned in battle fatigues and armed with AK rifles are keeping a close watch along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier, which has been put on high alert ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra starting July 3.

Advertisement

The 38-day-long Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 from the twin routes — the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district — leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the Yatra begins.

Advertisement

Clad in bulletproof jackets and headgear, women troops of the BSF — the world’s largest border guarding force — patrol the border, lay ambushes, monitor the zero line with surveillance equipment, and protect the IB shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts day and night as part of an enhanced multi-tier security grid in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

“We are maintaining a high degree of vigilance along the border. In case of any mischief from across the border, a befitting reply will be given,” said a BSF trooper patrolling along the three-tier border fencing.

Advertisement

Asked what a befitting reply would entail, came the prompt response “goli ka jawab golay se (bullet will be answered with artillery).” In addition to 24/7 patrolling, the BSF is also monitoring the area using surveillance equipment, night vision devices, ground sensors and high-end cameras, alongside manual vigilance.

Troopers said they keep a close eye on even the slightest movement along the Indo-Pak border, maintaining high alert both day and night. They always maintain their operational readiness.

The nearly 200-km-long border, from the Check Neck area in the Akhnoor belt of Jammu district to Kathua district bordering Punjab, is secured with a three-tier border fence. However, several riverine stretches — due to rivers such as the Ujh, Basantar, Tawi and Chenab — make safeguarding the border a challenging task, especially during the monsoon.

“It is always a challenge during the rainy season to maintain security, but the BSF guards the border throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions,” said another jawan.

Ahead of the Yatra, BSF troops are also conducting anti-tunnel exercises as part of their vigilance measures. Armed with steel rods, they are sanitising areas along the border.

All routes from the IB to the Jammu-Pathankot highway are being sealed, and elaborate security measures have been implemented as part of the three-tier security system involving the BSF, Army, border police, Village Defence Guards and local police.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti visited areas in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts during the past two days to review the preparedness of security agencies.

During a meeting, the DGP issued directions for implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and emphasised the importance of proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the safety and security of the Yatra.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts