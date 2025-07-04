Amarnath Yatra: CRPF deploys women ‘May I Help You’ teams, mountain rescue units

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed a special ‘May I Help You’ women personnel team to assist Amarnath Yatra pilgrims who take the Baltal route to reach the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The paramilitary force has pooled in the highest number of troops for the annual pilgrimage that was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu on Wednesday.

Of 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) companies deployed for the yatra, 219 are from the CRPF, while the rest are from forces like the BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high shrine will commence on July 3 from the Kashmir valley via two tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The CRPF has deployed a team of its women personnel wearing ‘May I Help You’ embossed orange vests along the Baltal route to help female pilgrims along the route from the base camp and the entry point at ‘Domail’.

These teams will be stationed at vital locations, officials said.

“The force is committed to conducting a safe Amarnath Yatra for the pilgrims in coordination with all stakeholders. All our teams are tasked to render timely assistance to the pilgrims and also provide a strong security cover,” CRPF deputy inspector general and joint nodal officer for the Yatra, Sudhir Kumar, said.

Kumar, who supervised the yatra last year too, said all security arrangements are in place for the event, taking place against the backdrop of the April 22 gunning down of 26 men in Pahalgam in a terrorist attack.

The CRPF has also deployed a team comprising 30 personnel as part of its mountain rescue teams (MRTs) along the two journey tracks. They will help in rescuing pilgrims in case of medical complications, which usually occur due to high altitude, and respond to any natural or man-made disaster, a senior officer said.

The yatra will conclude on August 9.