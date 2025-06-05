Amarnath Yatra gets tight security: 581 CAPF units, jammers, drones deployed

To ensure the safety of pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra, jammers will be installed along the designated route, and paramilitary forces will escort the pilgrim convoys. These measures are part of the comprehensive security arrangements being put in place.

Highly placed sources reveal that road opening parties (ROPs) will lead the pilgrims’ route to secure and clear the passage. Quick action teams (QATs) will be deployed for immediate response to threats, and bomb disposal squads will be stationed along the route to detect and neutralise explosives.

Additionally, CRPF’s K9 units, comprising specially trained sniffer dogs, and drones for aerial surveillance will be deployed. During the convoy’s passage, roads leading to the yatra routes and national highways will be temporarily blocked to ensure maximum security.

A total of 581 companies from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed for Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9. The pilgrimage will be conducted over a reduced duration of 38 days. These security measures will be in place on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.