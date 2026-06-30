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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra gives major boost to Jammu’s trade, tourism

Amarnath Yatra gives major boost to Jammu’s trade, tourism

#JammuJournal: Annual pilgrimage fuels business, hospitality and livelihood across region

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A security man stands guard during a dry run of the pilgrimage convoy in Udhampur . ANI
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OVER the years, the annual Amarnath Yatra has become a vital source of income for traders and those associated with the tourism sector in Jammu.

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Lakhs of pilgrims undertake the annual pilgrimage to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine in Kashmir, for which they first arrive in Jammu before proceeding to the Valley.

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The influx of pilgrims not only creates an atmosphere of devotion and spirituality but also generates significant economic activity across the Jammu region.

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The yatra has emerged as a major economic driver for Jammu, with transporters, hoteliers and small vendors depending on the seasonal pilgrimage for a substantial share of their annual income.

With the pilgrimage set to begin from Jammu on July 3, demand for accommodation, transport, travel services, medicines, clothing and other essential goods and services has already witnessed a sharp rise.

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Pilgrims from different parts of the country also visit the famous Raghunath Bazaar in the old city, where they purchase woollens and other essentials for their onward journey.

Local business owners, who often face fluctuating market conditions during the year, view the yatra as an important opportunity to boost their earnings.

The hospitality sector remains among the biggest beneficiaries during the pilgrimage, as hotels, lodges and guest houses witness full occupancy. Small eateries along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also experience heavy footfall.

The economic gains are not confined to Jammu city alone. Pilgrims travel through Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban before entering the Kashmir division.

Many seasonal workers also find employment during the yatra in food supply, tourism-related services, sanitation and other logistical operations.

Several pilgrims combine the religious journey with visits to popular tourist destinations across the Union Territory, benefiting those associated with the tourism industry.

While the pilgrimage brings considerable economic benefits, it also poses challenges, including traffic congestion, waste management and pressure on public infrastructure.

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