Amarnath Yatra kicks off from two base camps in Kashmir

Amid tight security, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as thousands of pilgrims embarked on their sacred journey from the two base camps in Kashmir to the revered holy cave, officials said.

On Thursday morning, the first batch of pilgrims set out from Domail, Baltal in Ganderbal district and Nunwan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, trekking towards the cave shrine located in the higher reaches of South Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted along two routes—the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of 5,892 pilgrims from Jammu in a convoy of 310 vehicles.

An official spokesperson said the Yatra commenced with “great enthusiasm” as the first group of pilgrims was ceremoniously flagged off from Domail, Baltal by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri. Senior officers from the district administration and police were also present on the occasion.

The Baltal base camp resonated with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” as thousands of jubilant pilgrims—including men, women, elderly devotees, and sadhus—began their sacred journey to the holy cave.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, the administration has made comprehensive arrangements, including round-the-clock security, well-equipped medical camps, sanitation facilities, and other essential services along the Yatra routes.

“The commencement of the Yatra marks the beginning of a deeply spiritual and revered pilgrimage, reflecting the unwavering devotion of the yatris and the commitment of the administration to facilitate a smooth and safe journey,” the spokesperson added.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the holy pilgrimage provides “new guidance to society and the nation.”

“The sacred journey of Baba Amarnath Ji begins today. I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees of Baba Barfani,” he wrote on his official X account.

This year, authorities have taken extra security measures in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

A total of 581 companies from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed for the Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country. Notably, there will be no helicopter service for the pilgrims this year, as the route has been declared a no-fly zone by the authorities.

Over 12,000 pilgrims have Shivling darshan

Over 12,000 pilgrims had darshan of the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ in the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on the first day of the pilgrimage on Thursday, officials said.

“A total of 12,348 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine on the first day of the pilgrimage,” they said.

The officials said that it included 9,181 male pilgrims, 2,223 female pilgrims, 99 children, 122 sadhus, seven sadhvis and eight transgenders.

The officials further said they had not expected such high number of pilgrims to attend the pilgrimage on the very first day, especially in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 this year. PTI