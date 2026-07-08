Amarnath Yatra: Over 1 lakh pilgrims have darshan of ice 'Shivling' in 5 days

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As many as 28,035 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Tuesday, officials said.

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They said the total number of pilgrims who had darshan of the icelingam so far has reached 1,13,800.

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The Amarnath Yatra began on July 3, simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The yatra will conclude on August 28.