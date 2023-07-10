Amarnath Yatra resumes through Pahalgam route

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

After two days, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed on Sunday from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps. It was halted amid inclement weather on Friday. The pilgrimage from the Baltal route is still suspended. The stranded pilgrims were allowed to proceed only from the Pahalgam route as no new registration took place.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the National Defence Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterparts for ensuring a safe pilgrimage for those taking up the Amarnath Yatra. In a tweet, he stated, “Sharing a photograph of an SDRF Jawan carrying a lady yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine, I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said Shah spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and took an update from him about the Amarnath pilgrimage which remained suspended since Friday due to the heavy rains before resuming today only from the Pahalgam route.

Authorities stopped a batch of devotees at the Jammu base camp due to the closure of the highway. Around 6,000 pilgrims were stranded in Ramban, officials said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said the administration was taking steps to ensure that the pilgrims didn’t face any problem.

At least, 67,566 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will continue till August 31.