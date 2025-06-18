Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘No Flying Zone’

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra which begins next month, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday declared the pilgrimage routes a ‘No Flying Zone’. The Amarnath yatra has two routes - the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.

The declaration issued by Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited from July 1 to August 10. This is the first time that such a decision has been taken by the authorities during the holy pilgrimage.

According to a notification issued by the UT’s Home Department, in view of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled from July 3 to August 9, various security arrangements are being undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

“All stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and have proposed additional logistics provisions,” the order said.

It said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also advised that the entire route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra may be declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 to August 10.

“Therefore, with a view to ensure strengthened security during the Amarnath Yatra, all routes are hereby declared as ‘No Flying Zone’, including both Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis,” the order said.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

Officials said to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra, jammers will be installed along the designated route, and paramilitary forces will escort the pilgrim convoys.

This year, the authorities are taking extra security measures in view of April’s terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. A total of 581 companies from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed for the yatra, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from all over the country.