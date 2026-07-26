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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra set for new record as pilgrim count crosses 4 lakh in 18 days

Amarnath Yatra set for new record as pilgrim count crosses 4 lakh in 18 days

The all-time high turnout of pilgrims was registered in 2011 when 6.30 lakh pilgrims performed the yatra

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Seers wait for registration at Ram Mandir base camp for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, on Sunday. PTI
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The Amarnath Yatra this year achieved a significant milestone on Sunday as the total number of pilgrims who paid obeisance at the south Kashmir cave shrine crossed the four-lakh mark.

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"By Lord Shiva's divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone, and more than 4 lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all," LG Manoj Sinha posted on his official X handle.

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With the four-lakh mark achieved in just 18 days, the annual pilgrimage is poised to break all previous records in terms of number of devotees as the yatra will culminate on August 28.

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While a total of 4.14 lakh pilgrims performed the yatra in 2025, the number was 5.12 lakh in 2024.

The all-time high turnout of pilgrims was registered in 2011 when 6.30 lakh pilgrims performed the yatra.

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