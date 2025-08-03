DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Amarnath Yatra suspended along both routes from today

Amarnath Yatra suspended along both routes from today

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A mountain rescue team member helps pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district. File
Advertisement

The ongoing Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Sunday on both routes in Kashmir due to maintenance work following recent heavy rain.

Advertisement

An official spokesperson said on Saturday that due to recent heavy rainfall and the need for track maintenance along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the Amarnath Yatra route, the yatra movement has been closed on both the tracks.

“Due to the recent heavy rain, critical repair and maintenance works are required on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said it has been observed “that due to continued deployment of men and machinery on the tracks from tomorrow, we would not be able to resume yatra.”

“The yatra will therefore remain suspended from August 3 from both the routes,” he said.

Advertisement

More than 4.1 lakh yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave of Amarnath this year, according to the officials.

The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir crossed the 4 lakh mark this week, according to officials.

The yatra this year took place amid heightened security following the Pahalgam terror attack in April in which 26 people were killed.

The annual pilgrimage, which commenced on July 3, saw a strong turnout despite initial fears following the terror attack in Pahalgam. In response, authorities significantly ramped up security, deploying 581 companies from various central armed police forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts