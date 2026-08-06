Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu base camp

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended from the base camp here on Wednesday as authorities heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

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Although the administration gave no specific reason for suspending the Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the day, official sources said the step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing situation.

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No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Jammu base camp for the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts this morning, they said.

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The sources said authorities also suspended the movement of security convoys on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a measure generally adopted when security agencies seek to minimise movement on the strategic route which serves as the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The suspension coincided with political parties, including the ruling National Conference, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), observing August 5 as a “Black Day” to mark the seventh anniversary of the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 and reorganise it into two Union Territories.

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The three parties had announced separate protest programmes in Jammu and elsewhere, demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status and full statehood.